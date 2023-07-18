A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport boom operator scans monitors for aircraft to move in place and begin refueling during Talisman Sabre 23 over Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise in Australia demonstrating the combined U.S. and Australian capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate across multiple domains and a wide range of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7939261
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-VH066-1287
|Resolution:
|5344x3567
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
