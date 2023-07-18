RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to No. 3 Squadron, arrive to receive fuel from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. with this iteration including the largest geographic area and most complex multidomain highend training between U.S. Air Force and RAAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

