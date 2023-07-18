Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz presses stands for a photo aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in port in Guam on April 19, 2023. Originally from Hawaii, Ruiz is an engineer aboard the ship specializing as an electrician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 00:48
|Photo ID:
|7936866
|VIRIN:
|230419-G-IA651-2778
|Resolution:
|1431x2000
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz
