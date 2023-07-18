Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz [Image 10 of 10]

    Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stands with a tuna he caught from shore in the Northern Mariana Islands on May 17, 2023. Originally from Hawaii, Ruiz is an engineer aboard the ship specializing as an electrician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    This work, Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

