Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stands with a tuna he caught from shore in the Northern Mariana Islands on May 17, 2023. Originally from Hawaii, Ruiz is an engineer aboard the ship specializing as an electrician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 00:48
|Photo ID:
|7936870
|VIRIN:
|230517-G-GO002-1001
|Resolution:
|707x1159
|Size:
|490.28 KB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz
