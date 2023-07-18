Gyotaku aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz presses a wahoo with Japanese rice paper for a Gyotaku print while aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) while underway off the Republic of Palau on April 1, 2023. His barramundi print can be seen in the background. Originally from Hawaii, Ruiz is an engineer aboard the ship specializing as an electrician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

