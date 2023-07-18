Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gyotaku aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) [Image 7 of 10]

    Gyotaku aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

    AT SEA

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz presses a wahoo with Japanese rice paper for a Gyotaku print while aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) while underway off the Republic of Palau on April 1, 2023. His barramundi print can be seen in the background. Originally from Hawaii, Ruiz is an engineer aboard the ship specializing as an electrician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

