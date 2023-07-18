Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Laguana review engineering logs aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) while underway off the Republic of Palau on March 28, 2023. The team returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 00:48 Photo ID: 7936861 VIRIN: 230328-G-IA651-2429 Resolution: 1500x2000 Size: 2.05 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) engineering [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.