Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) engineering [Image 2 of 10]

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) engineering

    AT SEA

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Ikaika Ruiz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Laguana review engineering logs aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) while underway off the Republic of Palau on March 28, 2023. The team returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) engineering [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Faces of Forces Micronesia: EM1 Ikaika Ruiz

