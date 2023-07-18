USCGC Oliver Henry in Palau

The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrives in Palau on April 1, 2023, to continue their second expeditionary patrol in nine months. The team returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
