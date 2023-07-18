Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Oliver Henry in Palau [Image 1 of 10]

    USCGC Oliver Henry in Palau

    PALAU

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrives in Palau on April 1, 2023, to continue their second expeditionary patrol in nine months. The team returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

