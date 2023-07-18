The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrives in Palau on April 1, 2023, to continue their second expeditionary patrol in nine months. The team returned to Guam on April 9, 2023, following the 30-day patrol supporting the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation 365 and Operation Rematau to stop illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 00:48 Photo ID: 7936860 VIRIN: 230401-G-IA651-2238 Resolution: 2000x1126 Size: 1.96 MB Location: PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Oliver Henry in Palau [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.