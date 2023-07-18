U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators pose for a group photo during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias.)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023
Date Posted: 07.26.2023
Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations, by A1C Tylir Meyer