Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators refuel an MRH-90 Taipan during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Being a multi-role machine, the MRH90 can undertake troop transport, search and rescue, special operations and counter-terrorism missions. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

