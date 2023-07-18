U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators refuel an MRH-90 Taipan during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Being a multi-role machine, the MRH90 can undertake troop transport, search and rescue, special operations and counter-terrorism missions. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7936709
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-VQ804-1212
|Resolution:
|5175x3443
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
