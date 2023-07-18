U.S Air Force Senior Airman Prince Kumedzro, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operator (left), and an Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment FARP operator carry a fuel hose to an MRH-90 Taipan during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. FARP operations require specially trained personnel and equipment, enabling the resilience of a wide range of air operations in contested or austere environments. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7936705
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-VQ804-1070
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT