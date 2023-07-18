Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment forward arming and refueling point operators connect a fuel hose to an MRH-90 Taipan during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. The MRH-90 is a fly-by-wire, all-composite construction, troop-lift helicopter with a large cabin, a rear ramp, weather radar and forward-looking infra-red. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias.)
