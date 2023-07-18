Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations

An Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan loadmaster (right), signals a positive fuel hose connection to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Wiens, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward arming and refueling point operator during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, July 24, 2023. Being a multi-role machine, the MRH-90 can undertake troop transport, search and rescue, special operations and counter-terrorism missions. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

