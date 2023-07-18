Tripoli Maintenance

230726-N-ML799-1049 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Ignacio Dominguez, from Van Nuys, California, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Florida, prepare a bulkhead for painting in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
