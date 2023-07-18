230726-N-ML799-1016 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Sidi Ouedraogo, from Newark, New Jersey, polishes a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7936122 VIRIN: 230726-N-ML799-1016 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 927.79 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.