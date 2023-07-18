230726-N-IL330-1026 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ethan O’Connor, from Montgomery, Alabama, cleans an air filter aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7936118
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-IL330-1026
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|898.75 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tripoli Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT