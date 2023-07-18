Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Maintenance [Image 18 of 22]

    Tripoli Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230726-N-ML799-1010 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Sidi Ouedraogo, from Newark, New Jersey, polishes a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7936121
    VIRIN: 230726-N-ML799-1010
    Resolution: 6247x4165
    Size: 807.93 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

