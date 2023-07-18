230726-N-IL330-1014 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Andrew Clark, from Norman, Oklahoma, cleans a fuel hose reel aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7936117
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-IL330-1014
|Resolution:
|3532x2355
|Size:
|891.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tripoli Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT