Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area [Image 6 of 6]

    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, 5th Combat Communications Squadron master combative instructor, demonstrates proper technique to the Airmen from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. Instructors will be trained for the 5th Combat Communications combative course in the new facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 7935534
    VIRIN: 230718-F-IE886-1163
    Resolution: 6452x4306
    Size: 18.25 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th EIS unveils new combatives training area [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area
    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area
    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area
    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area
    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area
    85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT