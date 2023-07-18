U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, 5th Combat Communications Squadron master combative instructor, demonstrates proper technique to the Airmen from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. Instructors will be trained for the 5th Combat Communications combative course in the new facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 7935534 VIRIN: 230718-F-IE886-1163 Resolution: 6452x4306 Size: 18.25 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 12 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 85th EIS unveils new combatives training area [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.