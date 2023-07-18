85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Dazzo, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness lead instructor, teaches Airmen from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. The new facility will be used for combative course instructors to be trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

