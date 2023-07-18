85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, 5th Combat

Communications Squadron master combative instructor, talks to the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron Airmen about hand-to-hand combat at the new combatives facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. The new facility will be used for combative course instructors to be trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

