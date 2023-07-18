85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

Airmen from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron wait for instructions at the 85th EIS combatives facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. New instructors for the 5th Combat Communications Group will be trained at this facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)
