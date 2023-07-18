85th EIS unveils new combatives training area

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron commander, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mike Flores, Marine Detachment executive officer, pose for a photo during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new combatives facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 18, 2023. The new facility will be used for combative course instructors to be trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Devyn Waits)

