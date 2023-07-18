Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5]

    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Mayfield, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, grabs a wrench at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. The 408th LRS is a reserve unit located at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and traveled to JBLE for their annual tour for two weeks to get more experience working on vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

