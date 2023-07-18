JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Mayfield, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, grabs a wrench at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. The 408th LRS is a reserve unit located at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and traveled to JBLE for their annual tour for two weeks to get more experience working on vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 7935294 VIRIN: 230725-F-ES095-1006 Resolution: 2560x1808 Size: 606.87 KB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.