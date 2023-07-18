908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Walker, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, enters information into the computer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. Vehicle maintainers are trained to diagnose, operate and fix the overall mechanical condition of various automobiles and equipment necessary for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 10:56
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
