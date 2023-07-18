Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 3 of 5]

    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Walker, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, enters information into the computer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. Vehicle maintainers are trained to diagnose, operate and fix the overall mechanical condition of various automobiles and equipment necessary for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 7935291
    VIRIN: 230725-F-ES095-1003
    Resolution: 4563x3707
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE
    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE
    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE
    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE
    908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Computers
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Annual Tour
    Hard Workers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT