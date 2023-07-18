JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Walker, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, enters information into the computer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. Vehicle maintainers are trained to diagnose, operate and fix the overall mechanical condition of various automobiles and equipment necessary for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 7935291 VIRIN: 230725-F-ES095-1003 Resolution: 4563x3707 Size: 1.12 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.