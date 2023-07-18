JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Walker, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to jump start a vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. The 908th LRS had their two-week annual tour at JBLE to gain more hands-on experience to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7935293
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-ES095-1004
|Resolution:
|5728x3959
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT