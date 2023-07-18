JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Walker, left, and Senior Airman Jaden Mayfield, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainers, work together to fix a vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2023. Teamwork plays a vital role in ensuring total mission success and developing opportunities to operate from anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7935288
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-ES095-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 908th LRS gets hands on during annual tour at JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
