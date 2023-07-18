Col. Benjamin Hatch, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, gives a speech during the 6th Field Investigations Squadron activation and assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 6 is a wing-level organization responsible for AFOSI criminal, fraud, counterintelligence and counter-threat investigations and operations in a 35-nation area of responsibility covering Southeast Asia and the Pacific Theater, including Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and Korea. (U. S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota
