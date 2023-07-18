AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota

Col. Benjamin Hatch, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, gives a speech during the 6th Field Investigations Squadron activation and assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 6 is a wing-level organization responsible for AFOSI criminal, fraud, counterintelligence and counter-threat investigations and operations in a 35-nation area of responsibility covering Southeast Asia and the Pacific Theater, including Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and Korea. (U. S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

