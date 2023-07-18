AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen, 9th Field Investigations Squadron commander, gives a speech...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen, 9th Field Investigations Squadron commander, gives a speech during 9th FIS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts. The priority of the AFOSI efforts in Japan requires an organizational framework able to overcome a multitude of challenges to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

The 9th Field Investigations Squadron activated during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023.



The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts.



The squadron will fall under the 6th Field Investigations Region, stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 6th FIR is a wing-level organization responsible for AFOSI criminal, fraud, counterintelligence and counter-threat investigations and operations in a 35-nation area of responsibility covering Southeast Asia and the Pacific Theater, including Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and Korea.



Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen assumed command of the 9th FIS, 6th FIR, AFOSI.



“OSI family here at Yokota and also connected from Misawa and Kadena, I am so honored to be your new commander,” said Kurzen, the newly appointed 9th FIS commander. “The reality of the security environment in the Pacific is more challenging than we've seen in decades.”



Col. Benjamin Hatch, 6th FIR commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony. Also in attendance were numerous distinguished Japanese guests from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.



“The approval and activation of the 9th Field Investigation Squadron means we have sent the force the appropriate agility, posture, protection, and command and control necessary,” said Hatch. “The significance of the squadron's mission in Japan is to protect and defend the United States and our partners and allies against threats.”