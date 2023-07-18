(Left to right) Col. Benjamin Hatch, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, Master Sgt. Earl Boxell, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 621 senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen, 9th Field Investigations Squadron commander, stand at attention during the 6th FIS activation ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts. Col. Hatch was the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 23:38 Photo ID: 7934624 VIRIN: 230725-F-PM645-1747 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.08 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.