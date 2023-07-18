Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota [Image 7 of 7]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen, 9th Field Investigations Squadron commander, gives a speech during 9th FIS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts.
    The priority of the AFOSI efforts in Japan requires an organizational framework able to overcome a multitude of challenges to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 23:38
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activation Ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    Yokota AB
    OSI
    Office of Special Investigations
    9th Field Investigations Squadron

