Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen, 9th Field Investigations Squadron commander, gives a speech during 9th FIS activation and assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The 9th FIS will be a central command point for all other Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) detachments in Japan, creating an additional layer of leadership to engage with higher headquarters and Government of Japan counterparts.

The priority of the AFOSI efforts in Japan requires an organizational framework able to overcome a multitude of challenges to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 23:38 Photo ID: 7934629 VIRIN: 230725-F-PM645-1770 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.91 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 22 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFOSI activates new squadron in Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.