Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training

FALLON, Nev. (July 13, 2023) – A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, drops two bundles of supplies to West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators on the ground. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

