FALLON, Nev. (July 12, 2023) – West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators offload a vehicle from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, during routine training exercises. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller