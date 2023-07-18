Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training

230715-N-GR718-1595

FALLON, Nev. (July 15, 2023) – A West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator fires a Switchblade 300 Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition System during ground mobility training exercises. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

