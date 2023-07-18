Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training [Image 7 of 12]

    Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    230715-N-GR718-1014
    FALLON, Nev. (July 15, 2023) – A West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator launches a AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma from a vehicle during ground mobility training exercises. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7933343
    VIRIN: 230714-N-GR718-1014
    Resolution: 4704x3360
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

