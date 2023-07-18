Naval Special Warfare Operators Complete Tactical Ground Movement Training

230715-N-GR718-2098

FALLON, Nev. (July 15, 2023) – West-Coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators transport a simulated casualty to an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a medical training evolution as part of ground mobility training exercises. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

