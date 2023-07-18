Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 10 of 10]

    IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

    KAPAUN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Melvin, Inter-European Air Forces Academy non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks to students attending the Inter-African Professional Development Seminar Kapaun at Air Station, Germany, July 18, 2023. The seminar was broken up into two main functions including an in classroom lecture setting where they discuss leadership and cultural difference in addition to applying them outside of the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    This work, IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

