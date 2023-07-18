IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Melvin, Inter-European Air Forces Academy non-commissioned officer in charge, speaks to students attending the Inter-African Professional Development Seminar Kapaun at Air Station, Germany, July 18, 2023. The seminar was broken up into two main functions including an in classroom lecture setting where they discuss leadership and cultural difference in addition to applying them outside of the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

