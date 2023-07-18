U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Matthew Mumm, Inter-European Air Forces Academy, Commandant, speaks to Inter-African Professional Development Seminar graduates at the Kirk Theatre, Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2023. The IEAFA hosted the seminar for 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone and focused on officer and enlisted leadership development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 02:40 Photo ID: 7932338 VIRIN: 230721-F-EX065-1072 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.42 MB Location: EINSIEDLERHOF AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.