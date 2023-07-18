IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

Members from the first all African Inter-African Professional Development Seminar gather with Inter-European Air Forces Academy team members for a group photo at the Kirk Theatre, Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2023. The IEAFA hosted its first all African forces seminar, composed of 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, July 10-21, 2023, at Kapaun Air Station, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

