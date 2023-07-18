Benin Armed Forces Capt. Laurine Houessou, Inter-African Professional Development Seminar student, goes over obstacle instructions during a team building exercise at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 19, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted the Inter-African Professional Development Seminar, composed of 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone in a blended classroom environment focused on mental and physical problem solving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7932336
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-EX065-1043
|Resolution:
|5254x3375
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar
