    IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 6 of 10]

    IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Benin Armed Forces Capt. Laurine Houessou, Inter-African Professional Development Seminar student, goes over obstacle instructions during a team building exercise at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 19, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted the Inter-African Professional Development Seminar, composed of 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone in a blended classroom environment focused on mental and physical problem solving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    This work, IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

