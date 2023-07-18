IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

Benin Armed Forces Capt. Laurine Houessou, Inter-African Professional Development Seminar student, goes over obstacle instructions during a team building exercise at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 19, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted the Inter-African Professional Development Seminar, composed of 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone in a blended classroom environment focused on mental and physical problem solving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

