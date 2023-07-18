U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center commander, speaks to Inter-African Professional Development Seminar graduates at the Kirk Theatre, Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted the seminar, a two week course becoming its first all African forces course, comprising 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone focusing on a blended officer and enlisted core leadership structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7932337
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-EX065-1013
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|7
This work, IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT