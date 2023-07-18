IEAFA hosts first in-resident Inter-African Professional Development Seminar

U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center commander, speaks to Inter-African Professional Development Seminar graduates at the Kirk Theatre, Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2023. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy hosted the seminar, a two week course becoming its first all African forces course, comprising 18 students from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria and Sierra Leone focusing on a blended officer and enlisted core leadership structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

