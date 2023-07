US, French personnel strengthen interoperability

Two French Security Forces members prepare U.S. Airmen and Soldiers to shoot the HK416 during a joint, multinational firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023. During joint training like this, French and U.S. personnel have the opportunity to exchange their tactics, techniques and procedures, enhancing interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

