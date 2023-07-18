Five French Security Forces Members fire their weapons during a joint, multinational firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023. With members from French Security Forces and U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy participating, the goal of the training was to strengthen partnerships and trust, ensuring readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 7932363 VIRIN: 230720-F-DY859-1424 Resolution: 4971x3231 Size: 4.07 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, French personnel strengthen interoperability [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.