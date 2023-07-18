A French Security Forces member teaches a U.S. Airman how to navigate the HK416 during a joint, multinational firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023. With members from French Security Forces and U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy participating, the goal of the training was to strengthen partnerships and trust, ensuring readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 7932367 VIRIN: 230720-F-DY859-1753 Resolution: 4670x3269 Size: 4.81 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, French personnel strengthen interoperability [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.