US, French personnel strengthen interoperability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Barros, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance and Armory non-commissioned officer in charge, instructs U.S. Airmen and Soldiers during a joint, multinational firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023. During joint training like this, French and U.S. personnel have the opportunity to exchange their tactics, techniques and procedures, enhancing interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

