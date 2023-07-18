Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, French personnel strengthen interoperability [Image 1 of 11]

    US, French personnel strengthen interoperability

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Barros, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance and Armory non-commissioned officer in charge, instructs U.S. Airmen and Soldiers during a joint, multinational firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2023. During joint training like this, French and U.S. personnel have the opportunity to exchange their tactics, techniques and procedures, enhancing interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

