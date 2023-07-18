A NATO AWACS assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force prepares to aerially refuel over Europe, May 17, 2023. NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen hosts air refueling units from around the United States to perform air-to-air refueling for the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:34 Photo ID: 7930239 VIRIN: 230517-F-JV039-3589 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.67 MB Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.