    121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 7 of 14]

    121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Airmen assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, prepare to conduct air refueling operations over Europe, May 17, 2023. NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen hosts air refueling units from around the United States to perform air-to-air refueling for the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:34
    Photo ID: 7930238
    VIRIN: 230516-F-JV039-3508
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    United States
    ANG
    Ohio
    U.S. Air Force
    Geilenkirchen

