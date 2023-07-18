Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 13 of 14]

    121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    A NATO AWACS, assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force, flies over Europe, May 17, 2023. NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen hosts NATO's only dedicated aircraft, the E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:34
    Photo ID: 7930244
    VIRIN: 230517-F-JV039-4037
    Resolution: 4523x3010
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE
    This work, 121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    United States
    ANG
    Ohio
    U.S. Air Force
    Geilenkirchen

