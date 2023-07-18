121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen

Airmen assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, prepare to conduct air refueling operations over Europe, May 17, 2023. NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen hosts air refueling units from around the United States to perform air-to-air refueling for the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE