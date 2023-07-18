A NATO AWACS, assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force, flies over Europe, May 17, 2023. NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen hosts NATO's only dedicated aircraft, the Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
This work, 121st ARW visit NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
