Coast Guard conducts training with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

Petty Officer 3rd Class Joey Coyle and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Berry of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans showcase the equipment they use from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to members of the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. Over a few days, more than 100 Airmen of the 183rd AES participated in training with Coast Guard Station Gulfport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)

